METHUEN — The Methuen Historical Society will launch what members hope will become a new tradition.
On Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. at the city's historic Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery, which is opposite Holy Family Hospital's entrance, members of the public along with Mayor Neil Perry will participate in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Each participant will read an except from the Declaration in celebration of our nation.
The public is invited and social distancing protocols will be in place, including wearing masks and keeping 6-feet from others.
Methuen’s oldest cemetery, Meetinghouse Hill is the final resting place of 47 Revolutionary War (1775 to 1783) Minutemen and soldiers as well as four soldiers of the earlier French and Indian War (1754 to 1763) and two soldiers from the War of 1812.
After the reading, the cemetery will be open for tours and browsing. Posters, placed by the graves of soldiers whose homes are still standing, will contain information about the Minuteman and a description and picture of each house. The cemetery, which is usually locked, will be open until 1 p.m.
A committee comprised of Thomas Whittier, James Davis and Richard Swan was appointed on Aug. 28, 1726, to procure an acre of land for a "burying ground," according to Historical Society President Maureen Pollard.
"Since this cemetery is usually locked, this is a wonderful opportunity for Methuen residents to visit this wonderful piece of our history," she said. "Members of our board and a volunteer group restored and cleaned gravestones that were most in need of cleaning."
To sign up to read the Declaration of Independence, email the Historical Society at methuenhistoricalsociety@verizon.net. The participation of children is encouraged.
For a map and index of the cemetery, visit methuenhistoricalsociety.org/events.