METHUEN — The intensive care unit at Holy Family Hospital is being expanded to handle additional COVID-19 cases from across the region, hospital officials said Monday.
According to hospital spokeswoman Deb Chiaravalloti, COVID-19 cases in Haverhill, along with medical staff, are being transferred to an expanded ICU at the 70 East St. facility.
"Effective immediately, due to a dramatic escalation in cases across our service area ... Holy Family Hospital will consolidate inpatient intensive care admissions by redeploying staff and resources from its Haverhill campus to the Methuen campus intensive care unit over the next few days," Chiaravalloti said in a prepared statement. "The size of Holy Family Hospital allows for the creation of an isolated unit to care for COVID-19 patients."
The redeployment of assets to Methuen is part of an overall plan by the Steward Health Care, which owns both Holy Family hospitals, as well as eight other hospitals in Massachusetts. In addition to consolidating ICU beds in Methuen, the company suspended inpatient intensive care admissions at Nashoba Valley Medical Center and redeployed equipment and staff to communities experiencing increased need.
New intensive care unit beds have been set up at Carney Hospital, Morton Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.
The ICU at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River will be kept COVID-free as long as possible, according to the statement. Holy Family Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center have two ICUs and, in these cases, the hospital will keep one ICU COVID-free for as long as possible.
Maintaining some COVID-free medical facilities is particularly important for patients with heart disease, blood clots, cancer and other pre-existing conditions, so that they may be treated while minimizing the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the statement.
Any patients who require transfer for intensive care will be treated and stabilized before they are transported to the appropriate intensive care unit for their care.
Dr. Joseph Weinstein, chief medical officer for Steward Health Care, said traditional models of care are ineffective at addressing the surge in virus cases, citing “lessons from Italy and China.”
“Significantly lower infection and mortality rates were achieved in places like Germany and South Korea, where hospitals clustered COVID-19 patients in isolated locations, thus lessening the chance of infection for other patients and staff,” he said.
Nurses from Steward hospitals in Arizona and Utah began arriving in Massachusetts this week to assist with care, and more than 100 nurses from other Steward hospitals in Massachusetts have volunteered to be temporarily reassigned to hospitals with greater needs.