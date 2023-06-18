METHUEN — The Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of First Baptist Church in Methuen believes the Juneteenth holiday ensures that communities across the nation do not forget about the past.
“It’s important to me that we don’t forget about our history because that’s going to help prepare us and encourage us for the future,” Burnes said. “It’s important that we celebrate it annually and that it does not just become a checkbox event, that we also look to make some changes and do our part to make changes.”
Burnes joined city officials in hosting the city’s second annual Juneteenth celebration at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, at 192 Broadway, on Saturday, June 17.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves. The date celebrates the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger that freed all slaves in Texas. It was around 2-1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act as a federal holiday in 2021.
“It’s important that we as a community recognize it as a holiday,” Burnes said. “We’re living in challenging times so to have this event every year, it’s encouraging.”
Burnes added the collaborative efforts of the city, police and fire departments and his church have been encouraging. Burnes helps and takes part in memorial services, celebrations, and particularly the 9/11 memorial.
The police and fire departments have also initiated an effort to hire more diverse staff.
“It’s important to show we’re a community that’s looking diverse. It helps to learn and teach,” Burnes said. “Other than talking the talk, they’re actually walking the walk. I think that’s going the full mile.”
Burnes said that efforts like this are important and follow Martin Luther King Jr.’s message that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” He said that Juneteenth shows how a community can make a difference.
“It’s my hope and prayer that we continue to have this event so that it continues to make a difference in our lives,” Burnes said. “I say, let the healing begin right here in Methuen.”
The event included music from Community Strings and gospel singing from the Adullam Church. There was also a reading of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.”
