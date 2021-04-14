Methuen interim chief still not on the job

METHUEN — The hiring of an interim police chief will be delayed until next Wednesday as Mayor Neil Perry wants to wait and see if the City Council approves a transfer of $45,000 to help cover the expected salary for the next three months.
The transfer was approved at the last City Council meeting but council rules require a so-called "first read" followed by a "second read," or vote, before the transfer is final.
That second read is scheduled for next Monday night. The council meetings typically start at 7 p.m. and should be broadcast via Zoom on Methuen Community TV.
"I want to make sure the transfer goes through before I bring him in," Perry said of the hiring of retired Westford police Chief Thomas McEnaney as interim, or acting chief, for the next three months.
City Council Chairman Steve Saba said he didn't expect there to be a problem with the vote.
"I think it's going to pass," Saba said. "I don't see it not passing."
Perry had said last week that McEnaney might start this week.
The $45,000 will cover his salary through the end of June. McEnaney will be paid $108 an hour. At 40 hours a week, he will earn $4,320 a week, or just over $47,000 up to the first week in July.
But since Perry expects the process to take six months, the city will put out a request for proposals for companies like MRI to bid on staffing the position for another 90 days.
Perry said that the state Inspector General advised the city to undertake the RFP process.
Hiring a new chief
Saba said he is concerned the city is waiting too long advertising that the chief's position is open.
"I hope he posts the actual police chief's job soon," he said. "He needs to get right to it."
The mayor said last week he would be appointing a search committee that would include two residents, including at least one member of the Hispanic community, one City Councilor, someone from the Human Resources and Finance offices, a representative of the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association and someone from the mayor's office.
Saba said he would be appointing Councilor Mike Simard to the committee since he is chairman of the council's public safety committee. Simard has also been involved in the interviewing process with McEnaney.
Simard was a vocal critic of Perry's decision to hire Capt. Kris McCarthy as acting chief. McCarthy has held the post for more than three months. Simard said McCarthy was a close ally of former Chief Joseph Solomon, who was placed on paid administrative leave and then retired following a series of scathing audits on his performance as chief.
Capt. Greg Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave, following the audits.
Perry said McCarthy did a good job as acting chief but he felt compelled to bring someone in from the outside because "a lot of people (like Simard) slated him as too close to the former chief."
Perry said he met last week with McCarthy, Capt. Randy Haggar and McEnaney, to discuss the transition.
Perry said he "wouldn't be surprised" if both Haggar and McCarthy applied for the chief's job once the job is posted.
Of Haggar, he said, "If he applied he'd be considered a serious candidate."
Of McCarthy, he said, "I would not be surprised if he applied. I think Kris did a good job in the role. For the time he was acting chief, he was responsive and kept me updated."