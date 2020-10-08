METHUEN — The votes for the next president and vice president have already started to come in.
City Clerk Jack Wilson said he expects an avalanche of ballots in the next few weeks to be mailed in or dropped off in the city's new ballot dropbox located near the back door of City Hall.
But already, the ballots have been trickling in.
"The ballots are coming back," he said. "We expect a huge volume in the next few days."
As of Thursday afternoon, he said, the city had sent out nearly 11,000 mail-in or drop-off ballot kits to voters who had requested them.
"It really is incredible," he said of the high demand for mail-in or drop-off ballots. He said COVID-19 has led to an all-time high demand for ballots so people don't have to go to the polls and risk exposing themselves to the virus.
The dropbox, meanwhile, has proven to be very popular ever since doubts about the ability of the United States Postal Service to deliver ballots in a timely fashion.
"The use of dropboxes is a practical necessity due to COVID and concerns over the Post Office," he said.
People had been dropping their ballots into an old box used for years by people to pay their municipal bills. When he came in one Monday before the primary and found 60 to 70 ballots mixed in with water bills and excise tax payments, he realized the need for a new box.
He said the dropbox cost $3,245 and was paid for using CARES Act funding — federal money given to cities and towns for COVID-19 relief.
"I petitioned the mayor's office and they agreed to release those funds," he said.
Wilson said he thinks the number of applications for mail-in ballots will continue to go up until the deadline to apply for them — 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 — is reached.
"I don't encourage people to wait that long," he said, adding that ballots can be returned and will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
Election day is Nov. 3.
He estimates as many as 15,000 mail-in or dropbox ballots could be cast in the presidential election. That would account for almost half of the city's 35,190 registered voters.
He said he expects turnout to easily exceed 50%.
In addition to the mail and the dropbox, voters can also take advantage of early voting, which will run from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30 at The Loop. He said he expected heavy voter turnout there as well as on election day.
"We are doing everything we can to make it convenient," he said.
He said it is kind of hard to tell exactly how many people will vote by mail or dropbox, since it's uncharted territory.
In the primary, 9,833 people voted, with 4,877 voting by mail-in ballot.
Only 631 people cast ballots during early voting, in part because voting was at the Public Safety Center, much of which has been cordoned off for security reasons.
"It was not welcoming and definitely had its limitations," Wilson said of the police station.
He said the owners of The Loop have been very accommodating to the city, offering the space for free and even repairing the HVAC system in time for the polls to be open on Oct. 17.
"It's a great public-private partnership," he added.