METHUEN — Functionality, transparency and a sense of community are what city officials hope to convey through a redesign of the new cityofmethuen.net website that launched Thursday.
According to project manager Jana DiNatale, chief of staff for Mayor Neil Perry, the website is jam-packed with content to serve residents, visitors, business owners and city employees alike.
“I hope the new website helps people find things more easily,” DiNatale said of the site, designed by municipal developer CivicPlus. “One of the things I found when I started out with Mayor Perry was that people had complaints about the website. There was a lot of great information there, it was just difficult to find. The goal is really to have increased functionality and transparency.”
When logging on to cityofmethuen.net, residents will see four main tabs at the top of the screen — "Government," "Transparency," "Community," and "Business," DiNatale said.
Clicking on each will delve deeper into cleaner, more organized pages according to different aspects of the city. Perry’s chief of staff said various items are more easily searchable and indexed under more than one tab using the new website.
A fifth tab, called “How Do I…?,” presents what DiNatale calls a mega-menu of popular how-to Methuen FAQs, such as “how to obtain a Forest Lake parking permit,” or “how to look up popular police hotline numbers.”
“People can look at the homepage and automatically know where they need to know. That’s the intention,” DiNatale said. “It’s important for residents to know that this is a work in progress and we’re looking for feedback. The mayor really wants residents to make new connections. It really is about transparency and serving the residents in a better way.”
While the first phase of the website redesign took place Thursday, DiNatale said, additional phases are expected in the coming weeks. Future upgrades will incorporate feedback from city department heads and residents, she explained.
In addition to emailing her feedback at jdinatale@ci.methuen.ma.us, residents may also send along digital photographs for consideration on the website. DiNatale said she looks forward to showcasing resident photography of locations around the city to showcase what Methuen has to offer from a resident point of view.
“It gives residents, business owners and visitors a chance to see what's going on in the city,” she said of the content displayed on the site.
Should residents choose to send photos, all DiNatale asks is that the photos are accompanied by written permission to use them for purposes on the website.
Also new is an archive of Perry's “Community Connection “ newsletter — accessible via the community bar — and a calendar of both city meetings and community events.
Visit the new website at cityofmethuen.net.