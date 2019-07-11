BOSTON — A Methuen man was arrested Thursday and charged with distributing the deadly drug fentanyl.
Milton Elias Lara, 42, a Dominican national who has been residing in Methuen, was charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston and was ordered held pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 18.
Lara is subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Lara was a fentanyl distributor in the Merrimack Valley, Lelling said. When investigators executed a search warrant at Lara’s apartment, they seized about 800 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine and drug packaging tools and materials.
Lelling announced Lara's arrest along with Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England and Tewksbury police Chief Timothy Sheehan.
Valuable assistance was provided by Homeland Security Investigations and the Andover, Billerica, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen and North Andover police departments, Lelling said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.