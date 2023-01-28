METHUEN — A 22-year-old Methuen man died of injuries sustained after he jumped off the 75-foot high Forest Street overpass onto Interstate 93 south Saturday about 4 p.m.
According to state police, multiple calls came into the Andover barracks just after 4 p.m. stating that a male subject was lying in the roadway of I-93 south at the Forest Street overpass in Methuen.
Upon arrival, state troopers discovered “a male party lying in the second travel lane” of the highway, according to a statement from Mass. State Police media relations.
Two “medical passersby” pulled over to the side of the highway and tended to the man until Methuen Fire/EMS arrived, according to the statement.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
While the high-speed lane of I-93 south was kept open, the rest of the southbound side was closed for about 45 minutes. The exit to the rotary from 93 southbound was also shut down and the overpass was closed during the police investigation, according to a local official.
By about 4:50 p.m. all lanes were reopened, according to state police.
