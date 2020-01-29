METHUEN — An overnight search for a man last seen on Methuen's Vincent Avenue ended successfully after police Chief Joseph Solomon confirmed the safe return of 54-year-old Jacinto Goulart.
According to police, Goulart was located and being checked out by health officials as of Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m.
A resident of a Vincent Avenue group home, Goulart was last seen on Vincent Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Once he was reported missing, police sent foot and cruiser patrols and a K-9 team to search for him, Solomon said. A drone was also used.
This is the second time Goulart has gone missing.
In March of 2019, he walked away from Lawrence's CLASS program and was not located until 31 hours after he was reported missing, according to police.
Police say Goulart took a bus to Lowell, then a train to Boston.
He ended up on the Massachusetts Turnpike, where a state trooper found him and brought him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to police.
A Tufts nurse recognized Goulart after seeing a news story and called Lawrence police.
Goulart told Lawrence Detective Carmen Purpura that he walked away from CLASS, a program for people with intellectual disabilities, because he did not like the way he was being treated.