A 52-year old Methuen man was left with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers say the pedestrian was hit while running across the highway and was transported to a local hospital.
Police respond to the crash at approximately 7:20 p.m.
A preliminary police investigation shows that a 2006 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Interstate 495 in the far left lane, nearing the Route 133 on-ramp, when it struck the pedestrian.
State police said the man emerged from the woods and was running across the road when he was struck. The car veered off into the median after the collision.
The only person in the car, a 21-year old Lawrence woman, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police say they are still investigating aspects of the crash, including why the pedestrian was crossing at the heavily traveled spot.
