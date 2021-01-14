BOSTON – A Methuen man was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on charges related to armed bank robbery, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Caio Costa, 25, was indicted on one count of armed bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to the statement.
According to court documents, on Sept. 25, 2020, Costa entered a branch of the Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury while armed with a loaded revolver.
While wearing a black motorcycle helmet inside the bank, Costa brandished a black revolver and stole over $7,000, according to police.
Following the robbery, police said Costa escaped on a black motorcycle.
Law enforcement pursued Costa in a high-speed chase, reaching speeds up to 100 m.p.h., according to Lelling.
Costa eventually crashed the motorcycle in Lawrence and escaped on foot, according to the statement.
Law enforcement later located the black motorcycle helmet and clothing consistent with that worn by Costa during the robbery, according to Lelling.
The next day, Costa was arrested at a Salem, New Hampshire, motel, according to Lelling. At the time of his arrest, police said Costa was in possession of a large sum of cash.
During an interview with law enforcement on Sept. 28, Costa admitted to robbing the Salem Five Bank three days earlier and committing four other armed bank robberies between Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, according to Lelling.
Costa directed law enforcement to a dumpster where a loaded black revolver, black gloves, a black backpack and other items of clothing used during the robbery were recovered, according to the statement.
The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence provides for a mandatory sentence of seven years in prison to be served consecutive to any sentence on the armed robbery charges.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
Lelling, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston Field Division, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Tewksbury police Chief Ryan M. Columbus, Lowell police Chief Christopher Hurst, Wilmington police Chief Joseph Desmond and Chelmsford police Chief James M. Spinney made the announcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.