BOSTON – A Methuen man was charged Wednesday in a superseding indictment — meaning in place of a previous indictment — in connection with selling fentanyl and fentanyl mixtures to an undercover agent on six occasions.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 22-year-old Andi Guerrero-Lara, also known as “Manny Sierra,” is accused of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl.
He also is accused of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, Lelling said.
Guerrero-Lara was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with co-defendant Angel Rivera-Valle, also known as “Jose Antonio Serrano,” in October 2019, according to Lelling. Both defendants have been in custody since.
Guerrero-Lara and Rivera-Valle were subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury Dec. 18, 2019.
Federal prosecutors said Rivera-Valle pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and three counts of distribution of fentanyl. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Richard Stearns on Sept. 8.
The defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Merrimack Valley that regularly sold large quantities of fentanyl, according to Lelling.
Between September and October 2019, an undercover agent is said to have purchased a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture from the defendants on six separate dates.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.
The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
Lelling announced the new indictment along with Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division Brian Boyle.
Assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Andover Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alathea E. Porter of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.