AMESBURY – A Methuen man charged with drunken driving after crashing his car across the street from the police station earlier this month was sentenced to 90 days in jail Tuesday.
Nathaniel Santana, 28, of Carleton St. pleaded guilty in Newburyport District Court to driving while under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle charges and will spend the holidays behind bars. He was given credit for 22 days already served and will be on probation for 16 months.
Santana lost his driver’s license for 60 days and was ordered to pay $850 in fees and fines.
There were four passengers in Santana’s Kia sedan when it crashed into a traffic island about 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 and became airborne, according to court records.
After the crash, a witness saw one of the passengers throw an item out of the car. A bottle of cognac was later found next to a police station air conditioning unit.
The impact caused the car’s airbags to inflate and injure two passengers. Both victims refused treatment from an Amesbury ambulance crew.
Police officers said in a report they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Santana. They asked Santana to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed.
Santana was then placed under arrest and brought to the police station for booking. At the station, Santana blew a .017 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit for drunken driving, according to a police report.
When police searched the car, they found an open bottle of tequila, according to court records.
