METHUEN —The Methuen police K-9 team of Officer Christine Nicolosi and her partner, Kilo, made quick work of apprehending a robbery suspect Tuesday at the city's Haverhill Street shopping plaza after a passerby saw an elderly woman being robbed of her purse.
Methuen Police Lt. Tom McMenamon Jr. said Charles Shannon, 57, of Methuen, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and charged with unarmed robbery of a person over 60 and assault and battery of a person over 60 after the incident in front of the Dollar Tree store.
Shannon also had an outstanding drug possession warrant out of Roxbury, McMenamon said.
“Within minutes of Officer Nicolosi getting the description, she was right on him. (Shannon) knew the gig was up so he gave up,” McMenamon said.
K-9 Kilo remained in Nicolosi's cruiser during the incident and was not needed to track Shannon's movements.
The elderly woman involved in the incident was “shaken up” and had bruising on her knees, but declined medical attention, McMenamon said. She received her purse back.
Given the extended court closure through April 6, Shannon is being held at the Middleton House of Correction until his arraignment can be scheduled, according to police.