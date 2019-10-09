BOSTON – A Methuen man has was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Michael O’Neil, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to one year and a day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the statement.
In June 2019, O’Neil pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after being arrested on Dec. 1, 2018 in Andover, when police seized a loaded .380 caliber pistol from him, according to Lelling's statement.
O’Neil is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison, according to the statement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Panich of Lelling’s Office is prosecuting the case.