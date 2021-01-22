CONCORD, N.H. — A 30-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 6, 2018, Nashua police officers stopped a car believed to be involved in drug trafficking activity.
Alberto Rosario was a passenger in the car, and during the stop, officers found that he had fentanyl and crack cocaine and $800 on him, according to Murray’s announcement.
A search of the car later uncovered additional quantities of fentanyl and crack, Murray said. He added, the driver of the car later admitted to driving Rosario from Lowell to Nashua, and acknowledged that Rosario was distributing drugs.
“Interstate drug traffickers cause grave damage in communities throughout New Hampshire,” Murray said. “When drug traffickers come to New Hampshire to peddle fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, they should understand that they are committing a serious federal crime.”
This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge.
During July 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of SOS, which is being implemented in New Hampshire and nine other federal districts.
Its goal is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.