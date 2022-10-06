METHUEN – Andi Guerrero-Lara, 25, of Methuen was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for selling more than one pound of a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture to undercover law enforcement agents.

His prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Guerrero-Lara, who was sentenced on Sept. 28, conducted five transactions with undercover agents between September and October 2019. It was later determined that he was part of a drug trafficking organization that routinely sold “large quantities of fentanyl” throughout the Merrimack Valley.

After one of his associates was arrested, Guerrero-Lara led agents on a high-speed chase through three cities before he was apprehended at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

“Drug traffickers like Mr. Guerrero-Lara are a danger to our communities. This individual pumped deadly opioids into our neighborhoods and, when he was finally exposed, recklessly endangered multiple lives in a lengthy, high-speed car chase,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Opioids are the leading cause of now record-high drug overdose deaths – cutting short the lives of far too many. This sentence should serve as a warning to drug traffickers: you will be identified, prosecuted and held accountable.”

On Jan. 5, Guerrero-Lara pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl; and one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

