METHUEN — Anderson Pereira, 43, of Methuen was sentenced Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, in Manchester, N.H., to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, of Manchester.
Charabaty's remains were found buried in the back of 145 Milk St. in Methuen in July 2020 by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team. Authorities had been searching for Charabaty since March 14, 2020, two days after he was last seen at his home on Pasture Drive in Manchester.
Pereira was arrested in October 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. His sentencing Wednesday followed a jury trial.
Along with the murder charge, Pereira was found guilty of felony theft for taking Charabaty's truck, and two counts of falsifying physical evidence for removing Charabaty's body and cell phone from Charabaty's home.
Pereira also was ordered to pay $4,000 for Charabaty’s funeral expenses and a $4,000 fine for removing Charabaty's body.
Charabaty's family told the Eagle-Tribune in 2022 that the victim, known as "Zak," was “an honest, intelligent, and persistent individual” who overcame many struggles with his health. Charabaty studied computer science in Lebanon, and worked as a distributor for Cedar’s Mediterranean Food in Haverhill.
Pereira's arrest was due to efforts from police in Manchester, N.H., Lawrence and Methuen, as well as Massachusetts State Police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
