METHUEN — Eric Cochrane is a man of his word.
Last week, when a friend helped him out with a guitar repair for free, he bought two $20 lottery tickets. He promised to split the winnings if he won $1 million.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Cochrane, of Methuen, and his friend John Galvin are now each hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.
The Massachusetts Lottery has announced Cochrane as a winner of the “10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game.
The winning ticket was purchased at Howe Street Superette, 163 Howe St., Methuen. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for making the sale.
Cochrane says the whirlwind day started when he brought his son’s guitar to Galvin’s store to be fixed. Aware that the son had some recent health issues, Galvin didn’t charge for the work he did.
An offer of just $40 was rejected, Cochrane said. He decided that he would buy two $20 instant lottery tickets instead, and told his friend, “If I win $1 million, we are splitting it.”
Officials say the two were on their way to Lottery headquarters an hour later.
Cochrane claimed the prize Friday, April 15, choosing the one-time cash payment option of $650,000 before taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.