BOSTON — A Methuen man will be deported to the Dominican Republic following his conviction for distribution of fentanyl, authorities said.
Milton Elise Lara, 42, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark Wolf to time already served in federal prison, 22 months, followed by the three years of supervised release, according to information released by the Department of Justice.
Lara "will be deported to the Dominican Republic," according to the DOJ.
In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, authorities said.
Lara was identified by investigators as a fentanyl distributor operating in the Merrimack Valley. A search of Lara’s apartment resulted in the seizures of approximately 289 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine and drug packaging tools and materials, according to the DOJ.
