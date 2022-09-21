METHUEN — Fully funded at $150,000, the 13-month research phase of the city’s new master plan is now underway.
“We’re just beginning the process,” said Jack Wilson, director of Economic and Community Development, during the Sept. 13 meeting of the City Council’s Economic Development Committee. “The passage of the capital improvement budget provided the balance of what we need.”
He also said the new master plan will be a grassroots effort involving social media outreach and information being available at Methuen Day on Oct. 1.
“It’s not just the City Council’s voice or the School Committee’s voice,” said Wilson. “It’s the person who lives on Maple Street, it’s the person who lives in the West End, what are we hearing from them?”
In addition, Wilson said he was pleased with the results from the last master plan in 2007, which identified the need for open space preservation and residential development.
“A lot of what was recommended then was adhered to,” he said.
Looking ahead, the new master plan will be divided into four sections and will include a Steering Committee, which will meet on a quarterly basis, and two community forums. It will primarily focus on stimulating economic growth in downtown Methuen and along the Merrimack Street business corridor. Wilson said this is the best approach as the city’s population has doubled in the past 15 years.
“We have, particularly in our downtown, this unprecedented amount of housing coming online,” he said.
Senior Planner Brian Keating, who will be the city’s staff support liaison, said the Master Plan will be guided by Laura Smead of JM Goldson. RKG Associates, a subcontractor of JM Goldson, will be heavily involved in the process as that company specializes in economic development.
“They will be doing the deep dive,” said Keating. “This is not going to be a cut and paste activity from the last master plan. It is really intended to be a policy driver over the period of 10 to 15 years.”
During a prior interview, Wilson said one priority will be to redevelop the blighted property at 54 Osgood St. He said the state Department of Environmental Protection currently has a lien on the property as it has been identified as a brownfield site.
“What we hope to have is a transformative project,” said Wilson, adding that he would like to see a mixed-use development built on the property.
He is also looking to bolster access to the Spicket River, which has become mostly hidden, and the Spicket River Falls.
