METHUEN — The city's traditional parade and ceremonies were canceled, but shows of support for fallen servicemen and women were apparent throughout Methuen on Memorial Day.
Veterans' wreaths were installed on poles on Lowell Street, Hampshire Street and Broadway in collaboration with the Voiland Flag Program. Flags were also placed at Elmwood Cemetery as part of the initiative.
Saturday, American Legion Post 122 conducted a ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery, which was recorded by MCTV for broadcast on Memorial Day. Attendees followed CDC guidelines, standing 6-feet apart and wearing face masks.
Monday, residents were encouraged to tune into MCTV to observe the Legion's ceremony, paired with comments from veterans.
MCTV also aired a compilation of resident submissions of photos and videos showing appreciation for veterans and answer the question, "What does Memorial Day mean to me?"
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8349 conducted a public ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery Monday at noon.
At 1 p.m. Monday, folks from Mayor Neil Perry's office, Methuen police and fire departments, public works and the veterans' office conducted a tribute procession in honor of Methuen families who lost an immediate family member in service. The city officials passed families' homes in a show of respect and appreciation.
Methuen residents were invited to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday as part of the National Moment of Remembrance, as well as display photos of loved ones along with the American flag in their windows.