Methuen may put pot question on fall ballot

METHUEN — The battle over whether to legalize the production and sale of recreational marijuana inside city limits has erupted again.
City Councilor Joel Faretra proposed a resolution Monday night that would put a question on the fall ballot asking voters if they would favor "local legislation allowing the cultivation, transportation, purchase, and sale of marijuana/cannabis" in Methuen.
After a short discussion, the council voted 8-1 to support the resolution. The matter will be on the council's next agenda for a second vote May 17.
Methuen voters rejected the statewide ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana in 2016. Other nearby communities, however, that didn't reject the ballot question, have benefited financially from the fees paid by recreational marijuana facilities. These fees, which amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases, "help to fund municipal services."
Faretra said it's high-time Methuen benefits from that largesse.
"Let the citizens have their say," Faretra said at the council meeting. "It's the democratic process."
One citizen — Linda Soucy of 10 Kirk St. — objected, saying "many people are against it" which is why it got voted down in 2016.
"The frustration level this causes is overwhelming," she said. "I don't understand why this keeps coming up time and time again. Stop trying to put things in my neighborhood. We don't need more opportunities for our kids to get on drugs. It's just not right. I don't want one on Kirk Street."
One resident spoke in favor of the proposal.
"It's a complicated issue and there are a lot of valid pros and cons," said Mike McDonald of 1 Tree Trunk Lane. "I'm here to advocate for the democratic process — to allow people to make a decision. Let's put this to bed once and for all."
Councilors seemed to embrace the idea of putting the issue on the ballot, although they don't necessarily believe in making it legal to grow and sell marijuana out of retail stores.
"This is the right thing to do to give the community a voice," said Councilor Eunice Zeigler. "It's not to say we are for or against it. We want to make sure members of the community make the decision. Either keep the position of 2016 or change that."
City Councilor Mike Simard, a Lawrence police officer, said he would vote against it if it gets on the ballot but was in favor of letting residents decide.
"As a taxpaying citizen, I wouldn't want it on my street," Simard said. "I'd vote no on the ballot but I'm all for putting it on the ballot."
Councilor D.J. Beauregard agreed, saying he'd vote against a ballot question as well.
"Let the people vote," he said. "I'm glad we are doing this. Let's put it on the ballot for residents to vote."
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said the issue hasn't been fully vetted, with questions remaining about how zoning might affect where the marijuana facilities go. She said there was no financial analysis either.
"There is some associated cost," she said. "I support it being put on the ballot, but I also want people to know details."
Council Chairman Steve Saba, who was the lone vote against the measure, said the issue has been vetted and that there's no reason to study it any more.
"I would have preferred something with more detail and more clarity," Saba said. "You are asking voters to vote on something that is so vague. The worst is to have a ballot question that the voters are confused about."