METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry said he is pushing hard for a speedy but comprehensive audit of the Police Department, and expects to have a company working on the project by the end of March or early April.
"I am going to watch this myself," said Perry, referring to the process of getting a consultant working on the audit as quickly as possible. "We're going to get this going."
He said he met recently with the state Inspector General to go over the so-called "request for proposals," which would be sent out to prospective bidders, one of whom would be chosen to come in and study the internal workings of the Police Department.
"I've shared it with the Inspector General," he said. "I'm trying to take all the right steps. I've looked at other audits and tried to incorporate all the good things from them into it."
He recently shared the RFP with City Councilor Mike Simard, who is chairman of the council's Public Safety subcommittee.
"I met with the chairman and he's happy," Perry said. "Councilor Simard and I are on same page."
Simard said he got the document last week and posted a Public Safety committee meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday night to discuss it in public. The meeting is scheduled for the second floor conference room of the Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St.
"Everything is full-steam ahead," Simard said, adding that he's read a draft of the document, which is still being tweaked by the mayor's office. "It's pretty intense. It's going in the right direction. It (the final audit) will paint a big picture of the department overall, just like I requested."
He added that Perry, in the RFP, "left no stone unturned. He's totally committed to this."
City Councilor Steve Saba, who is also on the Public Safety Committee, said he met with mayor Wednesday and reviewed the RFP.
"It looks pretty comprehensive," Saba said. "I'm pretty happy with it."
Perry has stressed that the audit of the Police Department is not specifically to look at the superior officers' union contract, which doled out raises of nearly $300,000 to some officers. Nor will it specifically study the chief's role in contract negotiations. His salary also increased significantly.
Recent emails released by the city have indicated, according to some city councilors, that the superior officers and police Chief Joseph Solomon worked behind the scenes to add language to the contracts that would benefit them. Those changes were made without adequate review by the city's bargaining team or city councilors, many of whom had conflicts of interest with the Police Department, according to some city councilors.
However, the superior officers and the chief say that the contracts were approved by the mayor at the time, Stephen Zanni, and the City Council. Some have suggested the fault lies with the councilors, who may not have read the final version of the contracts.
Perry said the audit will look at all aspects of the operation of the Police Department, not just the contracts.
City Council Chairman James McCarty said once the RFP is reviewed by the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, the mayor can go ahead and advertise it.
"This doesn't go through the full council," he said, adding, however, that if it's worth more than $50,000 it has to come back to the council for approval.
Perry has suggested the audit could cost $75,000 or more, in which case the council would need to approve funding for it. Money has been identified by the mayor for the study in the Police Department budget, according to City Council Chairman James McCarty.
Perry said he expected the RFP to be advertised in area newspapers next weekend, with a due date for bids by early to mid-March. Perry said he would study the bids, potentially interview the companies that bid on work, and then choose a company to do the job.
He estimated a completed audit could come back to the city by the end of March or early April.