METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry is at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where doctors continue to run tests in search for a diagnosis, according to a public statement from Perry's Chief of Staff Christine Touma-Conway.
Touma-Conway distributed the statement Monday afternoon to address social media reports that Perry had experienced health issues in recent days, she said.
"Please be assured that in his absence, governmental operations are proceeding as normal," the statement goes on. "This statement is released in recognition of the need to balance the public’s right to be assured with Mayor Perry’s right to privacy."
Perry's health has warranted public statements in recent years, including a public letter from then-council Chairman D.J. Beauregard stating that Perry was "still on the job despite numerous health issues."
