METHUEN — The second-year update on the literacy component of the Methuen Public Schools District Improvement Plan revealed that administrators may need to adjust their expectations going forward.
During the Sept. 26 School Committee meeting, Assistant Superintendent Ronald Noble said the plan’s initial literacy goal was to have 60% of students in grades 3-8 reading at or above grade level by the end of the 2021-2022 school year. However, the actual figure was 43%, according to the Lexia RAPID Assessment.
Yet, Noble said the intention is to still reach 60% by the end of the current school year and to advance that figure to 80% when the improvement ends in June 2024. To accomplish this, he said parental involvement will be crucial.
“We know we can’t do this alone, we only have the kids for six hours a day,” he said.
However, Mayor Neil Perry said he thinks it would be overly ambitious to keep the literacy goal at 60% for the current school year.
“I think your method is too aggressive, I’d strongly urge you to rethink this,” he said. “We have to be realistic in our approach, I want something that’s achievable.”
Perry suggested lowering this year’s literacy goal to 55% and lowering next year’s goal to “somewhere in the 70s.”
School Committee Member Laurie Keegan also said reading comprehension typically begins in fourth grade and that factor should be considered as well.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong added that Methuen High School is currently the only building that has a library. She said the grammar school libraries were disassembled during the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting easy access to many books. The school district has since bolstered its relationship with Nevins Memorial Library.
Speaking about the mental health section of the DIP, Noble said it is estimated that the number of student mental health conditions increased three-fold during the pandemic.
“The visualization is stark,” he said.
However, he said that by June 2024, he expects that 88% of students will either have mild or no mental health conditions.
He said this goal will be achieved by using universal mental health screening. Other measures include implementing the TRAILS to Wellness program and working with Massachusetts General Hospital to create a substance use diversion program using iDECIDE.
Speaking about equity, the third and final component of the DIP, Noble said Project Lead The Way and the Identity Project are being used to ensure that all students have the same opportunity to have an excellent education. However, he said it will be an effort to achieve full equity throughout the school district.
“This is work that takes time, we’re still getting our feet under us,” said Noble.
