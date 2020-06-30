METHUEN -- With just a few hours to go before the start of fiscal year 2021, the City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve next year's budget.
Well, at least part of it.
Due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the economy and on state and local tax revenues, Mayor Neil Perry was only able to submit 1/12th of next year's budget -- the month of July, which is the first month of the new fiscal year.
"These are historic times," Perry said Tuesday night. "There is still a great deal of uncertainty."
In a normal budget year, the council would have held public hearings to review every department's proposed budget in the weeks leading up to June 30. Instead, due to COVID-19, the city has been consumed with dealing with the virus and the fallout from it. Perry and his financial team have been negotiating with unions seeking concessions, noting that state and local revenues are drying up at a record pace.
The city is currently facing a $7 million revenue gap for 2021, which Perry said Tuesday will lead to widespread layoffs and furloughs.
"Notices go out next Wednesday morning," he said, referring to layoff notices. "We tried to minimize it -- layoffs are the last thing we want to do."
He said there is a process the city is following, which starts with the notices going out followed by Civil Service hearings and a date for when employees would exit, which would be Aug. 1.
He said he would provide the council with a list of all positions cut.
"It's a shock," he said. "It's bigger than you think -- $7 million is a lot of money."
Perry said he wasn't optimistic about the future, either.
When asked by At-Large City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio if the budget would also include service cuts, Perry said there would be some reorganization, such as putting more patrolmen on the street.
He added that furloughed employees could be brought back if state revenues come in higher than expected.
"I hope we are being overly conservative (with the city budget) and that when the state budget comes in, it fills all the holes," he said. "But that's not my feeling today."
The council approved the one-month budget on a 9-0 vote, although some had expressed concern about the process and remained fearful about the ultimate outcome.
"This is not a healthy way to do this, on the last two possible days of the current fiscal year," said East District Councilor Steve Saba.
Perry said he would provide the council with a full budget by Friday, at which point the council will schedule a series of public hearings throughout the month of July to discuss the whole year's budget.