METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry will return to work on a remote basis Monday, March 27, after a month-long illness.
That announcement was made at the latest City Council meeting by Acting Mayor David “D.J.” Beauregard, who has been filling in as mayor since mid-February, when Perry was hospitalized in Boston.
“He continues to feel better each day and he’s excited to get back to work,” Beauregard said.
Perry’s condition has not been disclosed to the public, although Beauregard has provided updates on his progress at City Council meetings.
Perry is now in his second term and was first elected to office in 2019. Perry had health problems in 2022 that resulted in absences as well. The he had gall bladder surgery in 2020.
Tina Conway, Perry’s chief of staff, issued a public statement last month declaring that governmental operations were proceeding normally while the mayor was ill.
“This statement is released in recognition of the need to balance the public’s right to be assured with Mayor Perry’s right to privacy,” Conway wrote.
The city council is required to select one of its members to serve as acting mayor in emergencies, and chose Beauregard unanimously at a meeting in January.
An acting mayor must step in after the mayor has been absent for three successive days.
Beauregard, a councilor at large who is in his second term on the council, was also hired as economic development coordinator for the town of Arlington in December.
He said Monday, “I look forward to Mayor Perry’s return and I know how thrilled he is to be coming back to the job he loves in service of the city he loves.”
