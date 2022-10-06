METHUEN – With scores of residents already struggling to make ends meet, skyrocketing oil bills are the last thing they need. City officials say they want to help.
According to Eversource, the energy provider is planning to increase its rates by as much as 38%, while National Grid is proposing a 64% hike.
Pending approval from the state Department of Public Utilities, the new rates would take effect Nov. 1.
On Oct. 17, Mayor Neil Perry will present a Resolution to the City Council calling for the creation of a Home Heating Assistance Program. He said the program would be funded at $400,000 with money coming from either Free Cash or from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Should the Resolution be approved, 400 households that qualify for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program would each receive $1,000 from the city.
“Our seniors and people living on fixed incomes are having far more of a struggle than I think people understand,” said Perry. “We don’t believe any Methuen resident should have to choose between food, housing and keeping warm.”
National Grid cited “inflation, high demand and global conflict” as the primary drivers for its proposed rate increase. However, Perry did not agree with the company’s reasoning.
“I, for one, don’t buy the line that it’s because of the war in Ukraine,” he said.
He also urged residents to apply for the Heating and Energy Assistance Plan offered by the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. He said Methuen residents will often see “Lawrence” and assume they do not qualify for a particular program.
“Methuen is a part of Greater Lawrence,” said Perry. “It’s not a bad thing to reach out for assistance.”
In addition, he said that on Sept. 30, President Joe Biden signed a spending bill authorizing $1 billion to be allocated to low income energy assistance.
Massachusetts is expected to receive $37 million.
Methuen Council Chairman DJ Beauregard said residents are facing a “cost of living crisis.”
“The expected surge in home heating costs this winter will add insult to injury,” he said. “The mayor is trying to be proactive and provide help directly to low-income residents. I’ve sponsored his Resolution to ensure that the City Council takes swift action and approves this measure as soon as possible.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said the proposed rate increases would be calamitous for Methuen residents, many of whom are blue-collar workers.
“I’ve reached out to our delegation and hope this issue will be addressed at the state and federal levels instead,” she said. “If not, Methuen needs to be ready with assistance from non-profits, grants, private donations and our own comprehensive plan.”
Finocchiaro also raised concerns about residents who need assistance but do not qualify for the federal program. She suggested that they explore alternate resources such as the Good Neighbor Energy Fund and Mass Save.
Before voting in favor of the Resolution, East District Councilor Steven Saba said he would need a “clear, detailed guideline” that determines which households are eligible for assistance.
“Many people will be struggling and the last thing we need is confusion or an unfair determination process,” he said, adding that a funding source other than ARPA should be considered.
