METHUEN — A question during a televised mayoral forum has spiraled into a deep dive into a candidate’s divorce and a restraining order from 20 years ago.
In their quests for the city’s top job, Jennifer Kannan and Neil Perry were participating in a moderated forum Oct. 10 when they were asked to describe a challenging life experience and how they overcame it.
Perry divulged information about a 2001 divorce, which started when his ex-wife filed a restraining order against him.
He said he was able to “overturn” the restraining order within 10 days and ended up with full legal and physical custody of their three children.
Kannan spoke of her now-adult son’s stage 3 cancer diagnosis at age 15 and the Boston doctors who saved his life after a year.
Following the forum, Kannan and her campaign team investigated Perry’s past, obtaining court documents pertaining to his divorce. Kannan then posted the documents on her campaign website.
The documents were accompanied by a lengthy statement about being “stunned and appalled” at Perry’s admission and the “cavalier way” in which he “dismissed it as if it were an everyday occurrence for a man to be told by a court that he had to restrain himself from being abusive toward his wife.” She also accused Perry of lying about getting the restraining order overturned within 10 days, like he mentioned at the forum.
“This is not true,” Kannan’s statement reads. “A review of public documents shows that Mr. Perry had not one, but at least two protective orders taken out against him by his ex-wife. The first was issued in Lawrence District Court. Mrs. Perry applied for and was granted a second protective order by the Probate and Family Court.”
Reluctant to talk about the personal details of a messy divorce, Perry told The Eagle-Tribune that the second protective order was never served to him. The initial order was settled Dec. 12, 2001, he said, about 10 days later than he said at the forum.
“I have never raised my hand to any man, woman or child. Period,” Perry said. “The most important thing to remember during all of this is it’s nothing more than a political attack.”
He called Kannan’s behavior after the forum “reprehensible.”
According to documentation he provided, Perry filed a complaint with the state alleging improper access or use of a criminal record by Kannan’s team.
He said he believes that between February and September, since he announced his candidacy for mayor, someone linked to Kannan improperly accessed and disseminated the restraining order.
“This is the last act of a desperate candidate,” Perry said.
His children submitted a letter to The Eagle-Tribune defending their dad.
“We are left without words that Jennifer Kannan has taken to distorting this horrible experience for our family. While our father has always been open about what happened, Jennifer Kannan has gone and, through innuendo, used his divorce to suggest our father is someone who he is not,” the letter reads.
It is signed by Colin Perry, 32, Kayla Perry, 30, Matthew Perry, 29, and Sean Perry, 25.
Kannan said she chose to speak out about Perry’s past because of its relevance to his run for the city’s top job.
“We’re in the interview process for the (city’s) CEO job,” she said. “Any corporation would look into this.”
The election is two weeks away — Tuesday, Nov. 5.