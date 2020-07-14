METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry said he had just finished up a Zoom meeting and was getting ready to go into the office Tuesday morning when his house lit up in a brilliant white flash, followed by a loud crack that blared through it.
The 121 Hampshire St. home, he thought, had just been hit by lightning.
"It was like the house was hit by a cannon," said Perry, who was not injured in the 9:48 a.m. incident.
The light, he said, was indescribable. "It just lit up everything."
According to a police report by Patrolman Terri Fountain, Perry's daughter, Kayla, "had been upstairs in her bedroom when she heard a very loud bang, which sounded like it was right outside of her window. Upon hearing this bang, the house alarms began to sound. This is also when the heavy rain/hail began. Ms. Perry gathered her (dog) and went to the basement area of the residence."
Fountain said he spoke with the mayor "who related he was upstairs when he heard a loud bang, which sounded like it was in the attic area of the residence."
Perry said he rushed up to see if anything was on fire. Fortunately, nothing was.
He said one of the worst parts of the incident was that "talking" alarms were going off, telling occupants to evacuate.
"It was mind-numbing," he said, adding that the firefighters and police who responded were helpful and professional in turning off the alarms and resetting them.
According to Fountain's report, "Before clearing the upstairs area of the residence, a second thermal imaging scan was conducted in the upstairs and attic area of the residence with no heat found. It is believed the alarms began sounding due to a power spike."
There was no visible damage to the mayor's home. "It is not believed the residence or property were struck by lightning," Fountain wrote.
He said it's possible lightning hit near the house, but it's hard to tell.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said a full complement of 13 firefighters and the deputy chief arrived at the mayor's home, which is typical for what is called a "box alarm," or one-alarm fire. That included two engines, two ambulances and a rescue truck.
"There was a loud boom in that neighborhood," Sheehy said. "But it was just his house that was affected."
Perry said he had to replace a couple of fire alarms and his downstairs TV, or the cable box "is fried."
Coincidentally, thunder could be heard during the mayor's weekly show on Methuen TV on Tuesday afternoon.
"After this morning, maybe the thunder is following me around," he joked. "Now I'm afraid to go outside."
Perry added that police and firefighters did a great job.
"In a week when I've given out reduction notices, they all handled themselves professionally," he said.
As a result of budget cuts, Perry issued layoff notices to 15 police officers and eight firefighters, while also announcing that around a dozen vacant positions in the Fire and Public Works departments would remain unfilled.
Perry said he sent a note to Police Chief Joseph Solomon and Sheehy thanking their respective departments for their response.