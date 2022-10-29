METHUEN — The scores from the 2022 MCAS exam revealed that the district still has a long way to go to fully recover from the academic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results showed that for grades three to eight, the state surpassed Methuen by an average of 11% on the English Language Arts and math sections of the exam. The scores from Methuen’s 10th grade students were also 16% below the state average.
At the School Committee meeting Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Ronald Noble said the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education suggested comparing this year’s scores to those from 2019.
In addition to the MCAS not being administered in 2020, Noble said the scores from the 2021 exam were “very bouncy,” as only half the test was given to students in grades three to eight.
“What we’re really trying to do here, with this MCAS administration, is gauge whether or not we’re on the path toward recovery,” Noble said. “The 10th graders who tested last spring hadn’t seen an MCAS test since seventh grade.”
On the English Language Arts section of the exam, 31% of students in grades three to eight met or exceeded expectations, representing a 12% decrease from 2019. In fifth grade, 23% of students scored in the top categories, a decrease of 18% compared to 2019.
“In ELA, we’ve slowed the loss, but we haven’t turned that corner to recovery,” Noble said.
However, students in grade 10 showed a 3% increase over 2019 with 48% of those students meeting or exceeding expectations.
On the state level, 41% of students in grades three to eight met or exceeded expectations on the ELA section of this year’s MCAS. In addition, 58% of 10th-grade students had scores in the same categories.
On the math section, 26% of students in grades three to eight met or exceeded expectations, yet that figure was still 15% lower than the scores from 2019. In fifth grade, 19% of students met or exceeded expectations this year for a decrease of 21% compared to three years ago. Thirty-five percent of the students in grade 10 achieved top scores, which is a 12% decline from 2019.
On the state level, 39% of students in grades three to eight met or exceeded expectations on the math section. In addition, 58% of 10th-grade students had scores in the same categories.
Committee Member Jana Zanni Pesce said she was “disappointed, but not surprised” by the results.
“I think back to when we were sitting here pre-COVID so optimistic, and now here we are, dealing with setbacks that were unforeseen,” she said. “We just have to keep on plugging and get that needle to go in the right direction.”
