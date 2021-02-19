METHUEN -- If the person in front of you at the Dunkin' drive-thru paid for your coffee on Wednesday, you may be the victim of a "Random Act of Kindness."
Every Feb. 17 people across the country celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day. In Methuen, the City Council voted Tuesday night -- Feb. 16 -- to join the national movement by codifying the day with a unanimous vote in favor of a formal resolution.
"Be it resolved that it is in the best interest of the city and the community to participate in the National Random Acts of Kindness Day that falls on the 17th day of February in the year of 2021; and be it further resolved that the city will encourage annual participation in National Random Acts of Kindness Day and promote at least 45 ways to share kindness."
The resolution, proposed by Councilors Eunice Zeigler and DJ Beauregard, then listed 45 different ways to celebrate kindness, including such ideas as buying someone a coffee, cooking a meal for a family in your neighborhood and leaving quarters in the laundromat for others to use.
"Kindness should be an everyday event," Zeigler said, adding, however, that designating a specific day is "something a little extra special. It reminds people to share a little kindness because it can make the difference between a terrible day and a really uplifting day."
Zeigler said she took the resolution to heart, making a donation to the Methuen backpack program, signing up to volunteer for an upcoming Red Cross blood drive, and sending thank you cards to veterans.
City Councilor Allison Saffie said she bought coffee and a pastry for the person behind her in the drive-through line at the coffee shop.
"I said I wanted to pay for the person behind me and to just add their order to mine," she said. "It was around $6. It wasn't much."
As the saying goes, however, "it's the thought that counts."
Across the city, the Merrimack Valley and beyond, people took part in countless acts of kindness, not just because it was National Acts of Kindness Day, but because since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of kindness has swept the region and has become semi-organized into a small army of kindness warriors.
The Kindness Collaborative, a homegrown, local initiative started last March, began as a Facebook page linking people who needed toilet paper to those who had extra.
It has since grown into a full-fledged operation seeking non-profit status with 5,000 followers and dozens of volunteers making meals, delivering goodie bags and donating food, clothing, shoes, and much more.
On Wednesday, many of those volunteers were out in force, bringing hot meals to workers at the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 testing site on Canal Street or dropping off bags containing essentials like hand sanitizer and protective masks to frontline workers, teachers and others.
As Kindness Day has spread into Kindness Week, the group is working with local students on February break to reach the goal of 2,000 acts of kindness by Sunday.
Darcie Nutall, one of the original members of the group said she and her 14-year-old son went to help an elderly friend and that the trip made a big impression on the teen.
"He said 'We should do this next vacation,'" she recounted, noting that getting young people involved in the movement is a big part of their message.
"Those little things can be so impactful," she said. "It doesn't have to be big. My kindness was I took a friend to chemotherapy today."
Carmen Frias-Interrante of Methuen, who was recently honored with the mayor's Spotlight Award for local residents who are helping the community, said the local kindness movement has taken on a life of its own.
Another one of the original members of the group, after its founding by Andover resident Alex Bromberg, Frias-Interrante said she spent much of the day on acts of kindness, including delivering fresh baked goods to Methuen firefighters and hot meals to workers at the COVID-19 testing site in Lawrence.
Zeigler said the city has partnered with the Kindness Collaborative and hopes to continue working with them in the future.
"The pandemic has created a sense of connection," she said. "People want to give. We are even more aware of being kinder to one another and want to show appreciation for one another."