METHUEN — Although students do not return to the classroom until the end of the month, parent Genesis Abella is already at odds with the Methuen Public Schools after it was recommended that her 5-year-old son be placed in the district’s English Language Learner program.
“I’ve heard complaints before about the ELL language program, but never thought I would be experiencing this myself,” she said, adding that the complaints pertained to how the language test is administered and scored.
While completing the Home Language Survey during the registration process, Abella indicated that her son’s primary language is English. She also said Spanish is spoken at home as her family is Latino. Although her son has a greater understanding of English, Abella said he was still required to take the hour-long language test.
“They forced a language test on him, which I was already questioning, but he took it anyway,” she said.
Colleen Quinn, spokeswoman for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, confirmed that the state requires a language test to be administered if another language is spoken at home.
Following the language test, the proctor told Abella that her son had done very well and was even able to pronounce the complex names of dinosaurs that were shown to him in a book.
“A child who has a language barrier wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Abella, adding that her son does not even have an accent. “My son was born and raised in Methuen.”
A week later, she received a letter from the district indicating that out of a possible six points, her son scored a four on the language test and should be placed in the ELL program.
In response, Abella contacted Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong to discuss her son’s score. However, the conversation only made matters worse.
“Her responses were cold and non-concerning,” said Abella. “I believe that my son being recommended for this program is an act of discrimination especially with the response that I got back from the superintendent.”
Kwong and School Committee Chairman Mayor Neil Perry declined to comment.
In addition, Abella said putting a child in the ELL program when it is not warranted is “morally wrong” and can “negatively impact a child’s self esteem.”
“ELL should be seen as an academic opportunity for children who have a language barrier,” she said. “Misplacing or falsely evaluating a child for this program is what creates the negative box that needs to change.”
Therefore, Abella said she plans to have the matter reviewed by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“I’m not going to sweep this under the rug. I hope they get investigated,” she said of the district administrators.
However, according to the K-8 student handbook, the district can only recommend that a student be enrolled in the ELL program.
Page 14 of the handbook states, “If parents/guardians elect to exclude their child from EL services, they must notify the Language Acquisition Department, in writing, of their wishes of ‘opt out,’ for each school year that the student is still an English Learner.”
Although services are optional, ELL students are still required by DESE to pass the annual ACCESS for ELLs assessment before they can be removed from the ELL program.
