METHUEN – Local and state officials reacted swiftly and harshly to the announcement Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker that the city wouldn't be getting any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week after holding two small but successful clinics at The Loop over the past two weeks.
City and state officials bombarded the Baker administration Monday and Tuesday with calls and letters urging him to send more doses of the vaccine to local clinics such as the one opened by the city on Feb. 5. The city held two clinics, vaccinating 100 people at each one.
This week, however, the city was told it wouldn't receive any vaccine.
"We got zero doses this week and I'm mad as hell about it," Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council Tuesday night. He added that he spoke with the commissioner of the department of Public Health on Tuesday, thinking the meeting would be about the lack of doses the city was getting.
Instead, it was about how the city would be getting state assistance because it has been listed -- along with Lawrence and Haverhill -- as one of the hardest hit communities in the state by the pandemic.
"I gave an impassioned plea that I can't understand why Methuen got zero doses," he said, noting that state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has been out front on the issue, sending a letter to Baker on Monday demanding that Methuen be given more doses of the vaccine.
“The city put in great work and time to establish a vaccine distribution center, per the request of your administration, that accommodates social distancing and long lines,” DiZoglio wrote, referring to a vacant store at the mall that has been retrofitted as the city's vaccination location. “Pharmacies do not have such space to ensure social distancing. The allocation makes no sense.”
Tuesday night, Perry and councilors agreed, saying the CVS vaccine clinic in Methuen on Sunday was overcrowded with long lines, lack of social distancing, traffic jams and no real management.
DiZoglio also criticized the governor for his reliance on mass vaccination sites.
“People, especially in the current vaccination group, should be able to conveniently turn to their local municipal provider,” she said. “The mass vaccine sites that have been established can be physically difficult to get to and maneuver.”
Perry said state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, spoke on Tuesday with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who expressed interest in the idea of putting together a regional site in the Merrimack Valley that would include Haverhill and Methuen. He said that since regional dispensaries are getting priority over local venues, a twin-city site could get 750 to 800 doses a day.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said Tuesday night that he was all for it.
"I've already talked to Mayor Perry about it and I even have a private vendor lined up," Fiorentini said. "We just don't have the vaccine. I talked to DPH and they wouldn't commit. We'll see how it plays out."
He said he spoke with the head of the state DPH on Tuesday as well, during which he discussed the regional center in Haverhill and Methuen. He said he was told: "'Put it in writing.' So now we have to make the pitch to DPH."
Methuen City Councilors Tuesday night praised Perry and state elected leaders for their efforts on behalf of Methuen and other, local vaccination sites while echoing the dissatisfaction with the governor's roll-out plan and with its treatment of the city.
"I share in your frustration," said Councilor Eunice Zeigler. "It's a slap in the face to say we are one of hardest hit cities but that we aren't getting any doses."
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro agreed.
"We were asked to do the vaccines, then not given any," said Finocchiaro, who also wrote to Baker, in which she implored him to rethink the distribution plan.
"I worry that without an efficient and continuous stream of vaccines at all available locations, including municipalities, that seniors will be further limited in choice and might be forced to choose to wait for vaccines more accessible to their needs, because they don’t have the ability or a supporting caretaker to travel," she wrote. "Methuen has over 9,000 seniors, but zero vaccines for this week."
Council Vice Chairman DJ Beauregard wrote a letter as well, that was co-signed by several other councilors, likewise critical of Baker.
"It is the opinion of the Methuen City Council that your administration has adopted a flawed allocation strategy between vaccine providers and developed an over-reliance on mass vaccination sites that are inaccessible for many of Methuen’s elderly residents," he wrote. "We wish to express our strong disapproval of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which has been ineffective in protecting Methuen’s most vulnerable citizens."
Councilor James McCarty was a little more blunt.
"We originally were supposed to get 100 vaccines per week, which would have set Methuen up to be vaccinated in 10 years," he noted wryly. "It's really disappointing to see Charlie Baker go from 100 down to zero. That says to me Charlie Baker doesn't want to see Methuen vaccinated."