METHUEN — Since mid-October, City Hall officials have been approached by scores of nonprofit organizations asking how to best assist the homeless families at the Days Inn.
To discuss an organized path forward, Mayor Neil Perry invited the groups to meet Friday, Nov. 4.
“So many people are trying to come out and help,” he said following the meeting, which was not open to the press.
The overall effort is being spearheaded by Community Teamwork, Inc., an organization contracted by the state Department of Housing and Community Development to ensure that the nonprofits continue working together.
Karen Frederick, chief executive officer of CTI, said her organization also works with 70 communities in Massachusetts to help families find homes.
“At the end of the day, everybody needs housing,” she said, adding that CTI also offers a workforce development program.
In addition, she said Massachusetts is a Right to Shelter state, meaning that emergency housing must be provided to “needy families with children and pregnant women with no other children.”
However, Frederick said that obligation has been challenging to fulfill.
“In this (housing) climate, it’s really difficult,” she said.
From the 55 families that were dropped off on Oct. 12 by the DHCD, 42 families still need permanent housing. Families include Haitian refugees as well as homeless families from other states.
Frederick said her staff will meet with each family to determine the best available housing option.
In the meantime, she said families will be safe at the Days Inn. Meals for the families as well as time spent at the hotel is being funded entirely by the DHCD.
With food and clothing needs being met, Perry said he will be reaching out to New Balance to discuss possible footwear donations. There is still a need for children's toys and gift cards as well.
“This is going to ebb and flow,” said Perry, adding that there could still be families at the Days Inn by the end of the year.
Anyone interested in providing additional assistance is asked to contact CTI at 978-459-0551.
