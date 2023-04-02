METHUEN — Anny Howard performs at a high level on two kinds of stages.
As an emergency room nurse at Mass General Hospital in Boston, she often takes care of people who need urgent help for traumatic injuries.
“I love it,” Howard said. “You have to be somewhat of an adrenaline junkie to do what I do.”
But the Methuen resident is also an experienced singer who has always enjoyed sharing her dynamic voice with an audience.
“My parents said I could sing before I could speak,” Howard said. “I did a lot of musical theater in middle school and high school, and I did audition for American Idol when I was younger.”
Howard’s two worlds have now combined in a competition against nine other nurses for the honor of singing the national anthem at Fenway Park.
The contest is hosted annually by a website, nurse.org, and the winner will be featured at Red Sox Nurse Night 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, before a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Visitors to nurse.org can listen to videos submitted by all the singing nurses, who come from around the country as well as Massachusetts, and must choose their favorite by April 10. While at the website, they can also nominate a nurse to throw out the first pitch, and buy discounted tickets to Red Sox Nurse Night.
Howard, who lives with her boyfriend and four children, graduated from Presentation of Mary Academy before studying nursing in college.
She has been working as an emergency room nurse for 12 years, at Lahey Clinic in Burlington and UMass Memorial in Worcester, in addition to Mass General.
“All the level one trauma centers,” Howard said.
After being chosen as a finalist to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” she was worried that the tape she had submitted wasn’t very professional.
“I said are you going to put it on the website?” Howard said. “Can I send one where I’m not in my pajamas?”
They allowed her to make a new tape, but it’s hard to imagine that anyone could be distracted from Howard’s voice, no matter how casually she was dressed.
Howard said she loves all genres of music, but usually sings country or rock, and frequently covers songs by Adele, Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin.
“My thing with music is, I always throw away what the general music is and sing it in my style, I sing it how I would sing it,” Howard said. “I reshape it, change up some notes, make it my own.”
That includes sometimes translating the lyrics into Spanish, to reflect her Latin roots. She did that recently with the second verse of Adele’s “Hello” while competing in Hampton Idol, at Hampton Beach.
Howard also enjoys singing at karaoke nights, which she often attends at The Gateway in Lawrence and at Oriental Garden in Haverhill, and she has sung the national anthem many times.
“My best friend, her kids all play for Methuen Pop Warner, and the coach had me singing at their games at Ranger Stadium,” Howard said.
While Fenway seats more than 40,000 people, Howard isn’t fazed by performing in front of large crowds, and said intimate audiences can actually be more nerve-wracking.
“The crowd disappears,” she said. “I don’t get nervous.”
Which is exactly what someone would expect from a nurse who works in the emergency room at a major urban hospital.
“I do very well under pressure,” Howard said.
