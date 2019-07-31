METHUEN — A Methuen police officer faces charges of stealing money from the Police Patrolmen's Association, according to Chief Joseph Solomon.
Mark Whittaker, 58, of Salem, New Hampshire, was indicted Wednesday on two counts each of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and embezzlement from a voluntary association. He was placed on unpaid leave, Solomon said.
The indictments by an Essex grand jury accuse Whittaker of taking money from the union from 2015 until April of this year. He was placed on paid administrative leave April 9 for an unrelated matter, Solomon said.
Financial irregularities were discovered when other officers took over financial duties for the the Patrolmen's Association, according to the chief. The information was brought to police administration, and the department immediately launched an investigation and contacted the Essex District Attorney's Office.
"This case represents a staggering abuse of trust and the theft of money from police officers allegedly by one of our own," Solomon said.
"I wish to commend the officers who caught the theft of their own union's funds and the investigators who so thoroughly worked to ensure truth and justice in this matter," Mayor James Jajuga said.
An arraignment date for Whittaker has not been scheduled. He was hired as a reserve officer in May 1998 and elevated to full-time patrolman in June 2000.