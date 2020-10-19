Methuen official cries foul over missing recording

METHUEN — Questions are being raised by a city councilor about why a controversial executive session — conducted in a Zoom meeting in July — was not recorded.
During a City Council meeting earlier this month, At-Large Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro raised the issue when the council was considering whether to approve the minutes from a July 13 executive session.
The council agreed to hold off on taking a vote until the minutes could be amended or a recording of the meeting is found. They may take up the issue at Monday night's meeting.
The July 13 session was marked by controversy as it was called by Mayor Neil Perry at the last minute without any details of the subject matter.
It turns out the session concerned the hacking of the city's computers by a sophisticated Russian organization that was attempting to install ransomware — software embedded in the city's IT system that would render it inaccessible unless the city agreed to pay a hefty ransom.
Perry claimed at the time that an executive session was needed because publicity about the ongoing incident would signal other, would-be hackers that the city's computers were vulnerable to attack. He said he needed $272,000 to shore up the system and keep it safe. The council, in executive session, approved the expenditure on a vote of 8-0. Chairman James McCarty did not vote because he had left the meeting early in protest.
The details of the incident have since come out in public in a story published late last month in The Eagle-Tribune.
However, the recent outcry about the minutes is raising questions about the genesis of the meeting as well as how — and whether — it was recorded.
As Perry laid out the case in the July executive session for why the council should approve a $272,000 expenditure to protect the city's data, Finocchiaro said there was "a lot of screaming and swearing."
At the council's Oct. 3 meeting, Finocchiaro claimed the minutes were incomplete, noting that comments by McCarty before he left the Zoom meeting were not included. She said a number of her own comments were left out as well. There was nothing in the minutes, which have been obtained by the Eagle-Tribune, indicating any rancor among councilors or the mayor and his staff.
The clerk of the council, Linda Gagnon, said she took notes on the meeting but doesn't do "verbatim" minutes, meaning they are a summary of what's being said rather than a word-by-word transcription.
Finocchiaro claims that not only did the minutes leave out large portions of the discussion, but they were doctored after the fact by other city councilors.
"I'm told (Gagnon) had been taking notes," Finocchiaro said. "A couple councilors got together, in collaboration with the mayor, and the minutes were added to. I was not consulted in these meeting minutes."
Gagnon noted, however, "to my knowledge, no councilors added to the minutes."
Several other councilors also denied adding to the minutes.
Finocchiaro said she had hoped a recording of the meeting would resolve the issues — until she found out there was no recording.
"I absolutely believed it was being recorded, because of the unusual circumstances," she said. "We've never been summoned for an executive session without being told what it was for. And every one of our meetings are required to be recorded. I've never been to one executive session that was not recorded."
Gagnon said she tried to record the meeting with her iPhone but that only a small portion of it was recorded.
Ian Hayden, assistant community services manager for Methuen Community TV, said the station never records executive sessions and was not involved in the July 13 executive session although the open Zoom session held later that same night was recorded by MCTV.
"We didn't want to be responsible for holding information that shouldn't be public, so we didn't record it," he said.
He noted, however, that it's easy to record Zoom meetings.
"Whoever is hosting the Zoom meeting, has to press record," he said.
When asked if he hosted the meeting, as other councilors and Gagnon claimed, City Councilor D.J. Beauregard said the Zoom meeting was held "using the school department's Zoom platform. I sent participants the meeting link and pressed 'start meeting.' That was the extent to which I hosted."
Finocchiaro said she hopes something can be done to resolve the issues.
"The tapes are missing and the minutes didn't have some of the major parts of the conversation we had," she said. "That is a real problem. I was looking forward to the day residents could hear what we did. We spent several hundred thousand dollars that night and we did it under duress. We were told by the mayor: 'Vote for this, or I will not respond to a Russian hack that is potentially infiltrating the city.' ... It was an extremely difficult set of options."
McCarty said that although the process was flawed, the outcome was good — the city was saved from getting hacked and having its information held hostage by Russian cyber-criminals.
He added that Finocchiaro "notoriously has a problem with all minutes. She thinks it's (a) verbatim account of the meeting when it's a summary."
Councilor Steve Saba said he's unclear about what's going to happen next.
"Is she (Finocchiaro) going to give us 40 pages of extra minutes — of her opinion?" he asked. "I can't support that. The minutes are pretty darn accurate."