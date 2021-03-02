METHUEN — Seventy-one Ranger-blue flags, stuck in the snow-covered ground, were a stark symbol of the toll the COVID-19 virus has taken on the city.
During a 15-minute ceremony outside the police station Monday, city officials and residents gathered under pouring rain to remember the 71 Methuen victims of the deadly disease that has cost more than 500,000 lives across the country.
"People like to reduce this pandemic to numbers," said Mayor Neil Perry, one of a half-dozen speakers at the noon ceremony. "And talk about how only 71 dead isn't a big deal — but it is to all the people who lost people they love."
The somber event included co-organizer City Councilor Eunice Zeigler ringing a bell 71 times to signify the local lives lost, while the other co-organizer, Councilor Joel Faretra, slowly lowered the station's flag to half-staff. A police honor guard stood by,
City Councilor D.J. Beauregard spoke to the crowd as well, noting that "a year ago the entire world was turned on its head but with this pandemic, right here, we've lost loved ones and neighbors. As part of the healing process, it's critical to come together as a community to mourn."
Other councilors present were Jessica Finocchiaro and Mike Simard.
Other speakers included fire Chief Tim Sheehy, police Chief Kris McCarthy and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who thanked first responders for their service during the pandemic, adding, "to those who have lost loved ones, we are with you, we support you and we love you."
The local remembrance was part of a larger event marking national COVID Memorial Day during which more than 60 cities and towns in 24 states held similar types of ceremonies.
On Monday night, the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that recognizes March 1 of every year as a day of remembrance for victims of COVID-19.