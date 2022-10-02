METHUEN 一 After closing the books on fiscal year 2022, Maggie Duprey, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer, is pleased with Methuen’s financial position.
During the Sept. 27 meeting of the City Council’s Finance Committee, Duprey said the city’s revenue topped out at $176.4 million, exceeding the forecasted amount by $2.1 million while expenses were $3.2 million lower than expected. The city’s general fund now sits at $176.4 million, which includes a $5.3 million surplus.
“A big chunk of it came from motor vehicle excise,” she said.
During fiscal year 2022, the city collected $7.3 million in motor vehicle excise taxes, representing $1.2 million in additional revenue for that line item. Medicare reimbursements also came in $1.1 million, which was $745,708 greater than expected.
In addition, the Department of Public Works returned $559,149 to the city from the prior year’s budget while the School Department returned $1.5 million.
“This is the best case scenario,” said Duprey. “That will be a big piece of what gets added to Free Cash.”
Mayor Neil Perry suggested the possibility of taking $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act or from Free Cash to fund a home heating assistance program this winter.
“National Grid and Eversource have submitted to DPU (state Department of Public Utilities) to raise their rates by 66%, which is outrageous,” he said.
The Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund had a closing balance of $14.7 million and included a surplus of $558,679.
However, the Enterprise Fund expenditures were $1.8 million less than what was forecasted and revenue took a $1.3 million hit.
Duprey said this was largely caused by a $1.2 million shortfall in user charges.
“We need to increase our rates to the level of what we’re doing for expenditures,” she said, adding that water rates have not gone up in more than a year.
Duprey and her colleagues are also working with a consulting firm to gain additional information about the drop in user charges.
Regarding Free Cash, she said $1.3 million was spent during the last fiscal year for a closing balance of $11.5 million.
In addition, $1.1 million in meals taxes were transferred to the Stabilization Fund.
“I’m thrilled with these results, I’m happy with how [fiscal year] 22 ended,” said Duprey.
Speaking about funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Duprey said $46.1 million was originally allocated to the city. From that figure, there is still a balance of $44.8 million.
In early-September, it was announced that Methuen had received its fourth bond rating increase since January 2020.
The latest boost from Moody’s Investor Service elevated the city’s general obligation bond rating from A3 to A1. The upgrade represents a double increase as the A2 rating was bypassed completely.
Methuen has made tremendous financial strides since December 2018 when a series of unexpected expenditures from the School Department slashed the city’s reserves to just $599,000.
In response, the city submitted a Home Rule Petition to borrow $4 million from the state. Although the petition was approved, the state required Methuen to hire a CAFO. Duprey was hired to fill that position in April 2019.
Since then, financial reporting has been consolidated and new tools have been put in place to manage the city’s money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.