METHUEN — Faced with numerous threats of lawsuits in recent years, two city councilors, at the behest of the mayor, have proposed a resolution that would prevent the council and mayor from being sued as individuals in connection to their city duties.
On Monday night, the council took no action on the proposal by City Council Chairman James McCarty and At-Large Councilor Nicholas Dizoglio titled "Indemnification of Public Officials."
The issue was deferred until the next council meeting March 16 when City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino will be in attendance. He was not able to make last Monday night's meeting.
The resolution states that because Mayor Neil Perry and the City Council "may be potential defendants in future litigation" while "acting within the scope of their official duties," they should be granted "indemnification ... to insure that public officials discharge their duties fairly and impartially and do not make decisions out of threat of personal liability."
The resolution goes on to say that it "does hereby indemnify Neil Perry, James McCarty, David Beauregard, Steven Saba, Michael Simard, Eunice Zeigler, Jessica Finocchiaro, Nicholas DiZoglio, Joel Faretra and Allison Saffie for all damages, costs and attorneys' fees in any litigation."
DiZoglio said it might be wise to amend the resolution to include all elected officials, including Methuen and Greater Lawrence Tech school committee members.
In response to questions from the council, the mayor confirmed that he is seeking indemnification.
It's not hard to see why the council and mayor might be worried about getting sued.
Just two weeks ago, Police Superior Officers Union President Capt. Greg Gallant threatened to sue if the council adopts an ordinance dropping the number of police captains from five to three. On Monday, the council tabled the proposal, referring it to the Public Safety Committee for review.
"I'm asking for this because the mayor asked for this," said McCarty. "I've been doing what I've been doing without indemnification for two years. It was asked for it by the mayor. There is pressure on him to do something about the police."
McCarty said the ordinance was prompted by state law, which allows the City Council to indemnify public officials who may be facing or threatened with a lawsuit.
He said the mayor specifically told him and other councilors that he "doesn't want to be on the hook" if the superior officers file a suit over their disputed contract.
"He doesn't want to be personally liable," McCarty said, adding that the measure is good for councilors as well.
"I think we should have it to combat the intimidation tactics police use to get votes," he said. "If we are indemnifying the mayor, we ought to indemnify the council."
In the past in Methuen, the city has waited until after litigation is filed to apply for indemnification.
"I'm trying to get out ahead of that and make it less political," he said. "Once a suit gets filed, then the vote becomes political."