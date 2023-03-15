METHUEN — Between 80 and 90% of calls that Methuen police respond to are for mental health problems.
Those figures were provided by Deputy Chief Randy Haggar at a recent city council meeting, where the council unanimously approved spending $25,000 from free cash to give mental health training to officers.
Discussion of that resolution included a declaration by Vice-Chair Joel Faretra that there is a mental health crisis in Methuen, and steps are being taken to form a task force to address the issue.
Faretra said he spoke to Police Chief Scott McNamara, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, Director of School Mental Health and Behavioral Services for Methuen Public Schools John Crocker and Mayor Neil Perry about meeting on a regular basis to discuss solutions.
“We’ll be meeting maybe monthly so people can share information and really try to get Methuen as close to getting a grasp on this as we can,” Faretra said. “We’ve lost two young people already this calendar year, which is two too many, so hopefully we can get that started.”
Haggar said that the $25,000 in funding would contribute to the effort by teaching officers how to provide basic mental health first aid.
The benefits of that education would go well beyond the acquisition of skills, because it would also qualify the department for more advanced resources.
“Our goal is to have mental health counselors working within the police department,” Haggar said.
Methuen will be in a position to apply for as much as $2 million in federal grants that can be used to hire counselors, but only once the city’s police officers have completed baseline mental health training, Haggar said.
The benefits of having counselors on staff would include helping officers make difficult decisions about a person’s state of mind.
Some of those decisions lead to hospitalizations that ultimately add to the burdens of an already stressed mental health system.
“We’re sending people to the hospital and they are sitting in emergency rooms, which is clogging the emergency room,” Haggar said.
In the event that Methuen receives a grant that allows for the hiring of counselors, there are two different approaches to mental health counseling that the department could consider, according to Haggar.
“The state is pushing a model where the mental health counselors ride in the police cars and are at the police department,” he said. “There’s good and bad to that model. But the model that we’re tying to look at is a kind of a combination model.”
In the approach that he prefers, counselors would ride along with police, but would also do follow-up work trying to get people help.
“They’ll try to get them into programs, and try to make that rate that we’re dealing with them in the future cut down, which will help us with our resources,” Haggar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.