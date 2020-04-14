METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry, with an assist from the City Council, has shut down all city parks for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.
Only people walking on tracks around the parks, or people in small groups who are at least 6 feet apart, will be allowed. Softball, soccer and basketball are banned.
Anyone violating the ban, which includes a prohibition on parking, will face a warning, followed by fines for each subsequent offense of $50, $100 and $300.
The emergency ordinance was put into place in an 8-1 vote last week following a lengthy, colorful debate over a number of legal, political and parliamentary issues.
Perry sent out an email April 8, the day before the council meeting, asking for approval of such an ordinance.
At the meeting, East District Councilor Eunice Zeigler proposed the ordinance, saying, "People are not doing social distancing at our parks. ... and that could be a health threat."
City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino offered a menu of options on how to proceed. He warned that because the proposed ordinance was not on the agenda for Thursday night's meeting, it could be considered a violation of the open meeting law to even discuss it, much less vote on it.
But, he said, given the fact that the nation, the state and the city are in a "state of emergency," the council could approve an "emergency ruling," followed by the ordinance and the fines as proposed. If the council didn't want to do that, he said, it could advertise a public hearing for the following week, giving the required 48 hours before voting on it. Or, he said, they could just let the mayor, by executive order, close the parks on his own authority, without council approval.
Councilor Steve Saba said he thought the mayor already had the authority and asked why the issue was being presented in an overly complicated way.
"We all support reasonable actions by the mayor to protect the public health and safety, including limiting use of parks, playgrounds and other common areas," Saba said. "We have a state of emergency in place. Why delay? Just make it clear the mayor has executive authority."
D'Agostino countered, saying, "Does the mayor have the authority to make a law?"
Chairman James McCarty said he was worried about violating the open meeting law.
At-large Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro asked if police were going to fine children for playing in small groups, or carry around tape measures to ensure people were standing 6 feet apart.
"This is incredibly difficult from a civil rights perspective," she said, before noting that it was up to the mayor.
In the end, the council did just that, voting 8-1 to put the ordinance on the agenda; then voting 8-1 in favor of the ordinance; and then voting 8-1 in favor of declaring an emergency. Chairman McCarty was the only councilor to vote against each motion.