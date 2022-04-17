ANDOVER – Methuen parent Kelly Fox is fed up with the altered bus schedule at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
The commute from Andover to Methuen should only take about 15 to 20 minutes. However, Methuen students do not get home until about 4 p.m., though school lets out at 2:15 p.m.
The problem arose in September 2021 when no afternoon drivers were available to cover bus Route 6. Francisco Surillo, one of the two Methuen representatives on the GLTS School Committee, confirmed that this has been the case.
As a result, the students on Route 6 were transferred to Route 18, which makes a number of stops in Lawrence before getting to Methuen.
“Their only option is to get on bus 18,” Fox said.
Although her student is able to drive, Fox said it is not an ideal situation as her child has a medical condition that makes driving difficult.
In addition, she said, picking up students from GLTS presents another challenge.
“It’s a madhouse,” she said, adding that traffic is always backed up onto River Road. “It’s a traffic jam like you wouldn’t believe.”
Fox pointed out that Methuen pays taxes for GLTS services, as do Andover, Lawrence and North Andover. Students from these communities can opt for the technical school rather than attending their local high school. Therefore, she questioned why Methuen students are the only ones put in this inconvenient position, calling it “punishment.”
“The school thinks this is fine,” Fox asserted. “It’s harassment, it’s terrible.”
Although he knew about the driver shortage, Surillo said he was completely unaware that Methuen students are not getting home until 4 p.m. Therefore, he said, he will be working with Superintendent John Lavoie and North Reading Transportation to rectify the matter.
Representatives from North Reading Transportation could not be reached for comment.
