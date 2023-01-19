METHUEN — The City Council voted Jan. 3 to pay off $2.55 million in school department debt using free cash.
The debt was incurred in 2018 due to $3.75 million in overspending by the Methuen School Department, which triggered oversight from the state.
At that time, the Council filed legislation — Chapter 278 of the Acts of 2018 — in which they chose a level of oversight to help Methuen return to fiscal stability.
That oversight included working with a fiscal stability officer, Sean Cronin, who was appointed by the state. Chapter 278 also called for creating the position of Chief Administration and Financial Officer, who evaluates the financial impacts of appointments and resolutions and was filled with the hiring of Maggie Duprey.
The course of action the Council selected that same year included borrowing $4 million to compensate for the deficit created by overspending, and Methuen has been paying that back at a rate of $400,000 each year. As of the vote on Jan. 3, there were six years of payments remaining.
At the same time, Duprey has confirmed that Methuen has more than $16.5 million in free cash that can be used for a one-time payment.
At the meeting where the vote to do just that was taken, a letter from former City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan opposing the payment was read into the record by Council Vice Chair Joel Faretra.
“I would rather pay the debt yearly, and keep the extra cash handy in case of emergency,” wrote Kannan, who was on the Council in 2018.
She also asserted that there would be no negative impact to the city from continuing to pay down debt in annual installments, but Mayor Neil Perry refuted that assertion.
“If we make a decision not to pay off that $2.5 million, it will cost more,” Perry said.
He confirmed later, in an exchange with councilor Steve Saba, that Duprey had said that paying the remaining debt would save the city a minimum of $275,000 in future interest payments.
“The other piece is, the actual payments themselves, $400,000 annually, are included in the budget, so technically — and we’re all looking to ease the burden on the taxpayers — you would have $400,000 worth of space in the budget going into FY ‘24,” Perry said. “So that’s on top of the $275,000.”
Councilor D.J. Beauregard read a letter at the meeting from Sean Cronin in support of using free cash to pay off all the remaining debt.
“Based on the simple fact that the city no longer needs the loan for cash flow purposes and therefore can avoid paying interest on notes, I believe this is a prudent decision,” Cronin wrote. “In addition the city’s financial position has greatly improved and the overall approach to financial management has been enhanced.”
The council voted 8 to 1 in favor of the payment, with the lone opposing vote being cast by Jessica Finocchiaro. She described other debts that the city needs to address, questioned funds that the council has approved for new appointments, and advised that “there is no rush to take this vote.”
“What I believe we can’t afford is making more future multi-million dollar mistakes,” Finocchiaro said.
