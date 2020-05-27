METHUEN -- The city is applying for a $400,000 federal grant that would be used to prop up small businesses devastated by the economic shutdown forced by the coronavirus.
The money, if approved by state and federal officials, would be placed into a Small Business Relief Fund and to be doled out to companies with five or fewer employees, according to city officials.
Thursday at 6 p.m. the city’s Economic Development Department and the Economic Development Committee will be hosting a Zoom forum to get input from people on how the money, part of the COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress, should be used.
Other cities and towns are holding similar forums and establishing relief funds for businesses, including Haverhill, which is using part of its grant to help restaurants retool to increase capacity, among other projects.
In Lawrence, federal money from this particular program, known as the Community Development Block Grant-COVID 19, is being used to help families struggling with homelessness or making rent payments. The $1 million grant has also gone to fund homeless shelters and services for the homeless.
For the business community, the city has helped 52 small businesses obtain funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and at the state level with unemployment benefits. Mayor Daniel Rivera said up to $750,000 will be earmarked for local businesses.
In Methuen, the federal grant money will be used to help small businesses in any way they’d like to use it, said City Councilor Eunice Zeigler, who recently posted notification of the forum on the city’s website.
“It’s for small businesses, not chains or companies that are part of a larger organization,” she said, adding that the money could be used by an owner-operated coffee shop, a small construction firm or even a consulting business.
Money from the funding could also be used to help people pay rent, as the statewide eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire in August, which could lead to a flood of evictions unless renters are given some resources.
In addition, money may be used to fund food pantries, as the demand for food has skyrocketed as people struggle to get unemployment or wait for their stimulus checks.
Zeigler said that in Methuen, businesses that might benefit are still being identified, which is one reason for the public forum.
“We put out a survey and we are trying to gather concerns that businesses might have,” she said.
She said the money in Methuen could be for a variety of uses, such as payroll, rent and administrative operations, among other things.
The application for the grant is due in June and the city should hear by July whether it’s getting the funding. Zeigler noted it is a competitive program and that public input during Thursday night’s forum is “crucial.”
Meawhile, Haverhill and Lawrence will automatically get their allocations, as they are both known as “entitlement communities,” which make them eligible for this kind of federal aid because of the large number of low-income residents in those communities.
Methuen is not considered an entitlement community, which puts it at a disadvantage when applying for these kinds of grants.
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the situation facing small businesses is dire.
He said many of them won’t survive the economic shutdown and those that do will need any help they can get.
“When small businesses do get the OK to open up, many of them won’t open and won’t be able to sustain themselves,” he said.
Making matters worse is that the Merrimack Valley, because it is so close to New Hampshire, is at even worse competitive disadvantage now that restaurants and other businesses have already reopened north of the border.
“Our restaurants and businesses can’t open for another two weeks,” he said, “and once they can, they are going to have a hard time reopening” because New Hampshire businesses will have had a two-week head start.