Methuen police arrest 3 during football game

METHUEN — Three teens — an adult and two juveniles — were arrested Saturday following an altercation at the Methuen High varsity football game, according to a statement from Chief Joseph Solomon, Mayor James Jajuga and Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
Police say Anthony Rivera, 19, of Lawrence, and two 17-year-olds — one from Lawrence and one from Methuen — were arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (a motor vehicle), leaving the scene of a property damage crash and assault by means of a dangerous weapon (a firearm).
Methuen police are seeking a fourth suspect, but do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time, according to the statement.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer stationed at the front gate of the stadium pursued of one of the suspects after a witness reported that he had displayed a gun, according to police.
Police say the officer also saw the gun and pursued the suspect toward a gray Honda sedan in the parking lot. The car took off once the suspect was inside, striking the pursuing police officer, according to the statement.
The officer in pursuit saw the driver point a firearm in his direction from inside the car before he was struck by the Honda, according to the statement.
Methuen police officers working a detail at the game began pursuing on foot as the car fled down Pleasant View Street, crossed over East Street and crashed on Larchwood Road, according to police.
Police say that following the crash, all four occupants fled on foot, however officers were able to take three of them into custody.
The three were arrested within 5 minutes of the start of the incident, according to the statement. A Methuen police K-9 unit went to the scene in order to try to locate the fourth suspect, police said.
Haverhill police officers assisted Methuen officers in providing security for the remainder of the game, which was in the second half of play when the incident occurred.
The game concluded and the crowd dispersed without incident, according to police.
The Methuen police Explosive and Firearm Detection K-9 Units also went to the scene and searched the parking lot as well as the surrounding area, according to the statement. Police say they did not locate a firearm.
Methuen police and the Methuen schools coordinated efforts prior to Saturday’s game to ensure an increased police presence after an altercation following Friday night’s freshman football game, according to police.
That incident, involving Lawrence High students, was handled by the Lawrence Police Department school resource officer and Lawrence school officials, according to police.
“I’m so grateful for the quick response to this incident by the Methuen Police Department, who were there to help keep everyone attending or taking part in today’s game safe,” Kwong said. “This kind of behavior has no place in our community, let alone on school grounds, and we will work cooperatively with our police colleagues to address this incident.”
The 17-year-old Methuen resident is a Methuen High student and he will be disciplined in accordance with Methuen public schools policy, according to the statement.
Kwong has been in contact with Lawrence Superintendent Cynthia Paris regarding the junior varsity football game scheduled for Monday evening at Lawrence High, according to the statement.
Further details about whether or not that game will be played, or any potential changes to the game, will be announced when they are available, according to police.
“It’s important to note that, at no time was there any danger to anyone attending the game and that these suspects were brought into custody within minutes of this incident occurring,” Jajuga said. “I’m grateful for the extraordinary cooperation between our police and school personnel, who went above and beyond to ensure the safety of students, spectators and the community as a whole.”
The officer who was struck by the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.
Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.