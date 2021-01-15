METHUEN — The long-awaited independent audit of the Police Department, released to the public Friday at 1 p.m., shows a department wracked with mistrust over promotions, perception of favoritism and lack of diversity.
The 70-page report, conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, was given to City Council Chairman Steve Saba on Thursday by Mayor Neil Perry.
Saba had planned on holding a closed-door council meeting to discuss the findings on Friday afternoon but instead decided to release the report publicly and cancel the meeting. The council will hold a public hearing on the report next week.
Perry refused to comment.
The assessment, which cost about $80,000, examined the department's organizational structure, budget, operations, culture and professional standards.
CNA found that officers "do not trust" the procedure for promotions in the department, because "there seem to be conflicting interests involved."
It found there is "widespread perception that favoritism affects management and discipline decisions."
It also found that officers "don't feel comfortable making formal or informal complaints" about the department.
Finally, the assessment noted that the department does not reflect the demographics of Methuen.
The release of the audit comes on the heels of turbulence within the department.
Last month, the state Inspector General released its final report on the Police Department, accusing Chief Joseph Solomon and superior officers' union president Greg Gallant of manipulating contract negotiations to result in huge raises for the chief and the superior officers.
Solomon and Gallant were then put on paid administrative leave by Perry and an acting chief has been appointed.
The department is also under the scrutiny of the Civil Service Commission as well as the City Council, which has launched its own investigation of the department.
The auditors made note of the media scrutiny the department has received and also mentioned that their findings "align with" the Inspector General's report but was not influenced by it.
This is a developing story that will be updated online and in Sunday's editions of The Eagle-Tribune.