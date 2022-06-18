METHUEN — The Police Department recently announced its subscription to CivicEye, a public safety software company designed to “modernize operations” throughout the department.
The subscription is valid for five years and is valued at $378,944.
Methuen police will now have access to software with myriad features, including critical communication between dispatchers and officers, as well as data and crime analytics.
“After a year-long search, Client Success Manager Gary Holliday and the team at CivicEye were willing and able to accept the challenge,” said Police Sgt. Scott Lever.
“I am elated to be part of bringing a future-forward, COMPSTAT-capable, cloud-based system to the city of Methuen. It was not easy to satisfy, but Gary and the team at CivicEye rose to the challenge and we are looking forward to a productive and successful relationship with CivicEye.”
In addition, all CivicEye software meets the requirements of the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services.
“The Methuen Police Department has been at the forefront of community advocacy and we’re honored that they recognized our team and software as the best fit for their needs,” said CivicEye CEO Khristian Gutierrez. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chief [Scott] McNamara and the Methuen Police Department as it drives innovation, transparency and innovative policing as a model for public safety professionals across the nation.”
